Join a leadership team that is ahead of the game

R960 000 – R1200 000

Top Software house, part of an International organization is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their growing team. The Business Analyst is a crucial role in creating and maintaining the strategic partnership between Business needs and Technology delivery.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for developing business requirements and related business rules based on Business Group needs. The Business Analyst will work closely with the Business IT in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements.

The Business Analyst will identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modeling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis. The Analyst will solicit requirements through interviews, workshops, and/or existing systems documentation or procedures.

Key duties and responsibilities:

Analysis and Solution Definition

Quickly understands the business issues and data challenges of client’s organization and industry.

Strong analytical and product management skills required, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret customer business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Identifies client organization’s strengths and weaknesses and suggests areas of improvement.

Gathers, prepares, reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution.

Develops functional specifications and system design specifications for client engagements.

Technical Understanding

Possesses a good understanding of databases, MSSQL and, SDLC.

Technical Recommendation and Testing

Coordinates testing efforts.

Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner.

Works with client personnel to identify required changes.

Communicates needed changes to development team.

Client Management

Develops relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.

Manages client expectations effectively

Project Execution

Assists in enforcement of project deadlines and schedules.

Ability to manage multiple projects.

