Senior Database and Applications Developer

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Database and Applications Developer.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will hold:

A relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information

Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent

Coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Knowledge:

Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.

Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.

Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Creating technical specifications and test plans.

Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.

Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.

Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.

Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.

Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed];

Skills:

Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.

Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C# HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.

Web services, Windows Services.

System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).

Project management skills and process mapping techniques.

ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.

Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.

Software testing skills.

Database performance management skills.

Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques

