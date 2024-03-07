Well established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Database and Applications Developer.
Requirements:
The successful candidate will hold:
- A relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information
- Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent
- Coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.
Knowledge:
- Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.
- Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
- Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
- Creating technical specifications and test plans.
- Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.
- Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.
- Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.
- Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.
- Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed];
Skills:
- Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
- Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
- Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C# HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.
- Web services, Windows Services.
- System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).
- Project management skills and process mapping techniques.
- ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.
- Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.
- Software testing skills.
- Database performance management skills.
- Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques
