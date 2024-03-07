Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Primrose

Mar 7, 2024

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Database and Applications Developer.
Requirements:
The successful candidate will hold:

  • A relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information
  • Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent
  • Coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Knowledge:

  • Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.
  • Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
  • Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
  • Creating technical specifications and test plans.
  • Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.
  • Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.
  • Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.
  • Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.
  • Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed];

Skills:

  • Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
  • Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
  • Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C# HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.
  • Web services, Windows Services.
  • System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).
  • Project management skills and process mapping techniques.
  • ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.
  • Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.
  • Software testing skills.
  • Database performance management skills.
  • Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques

