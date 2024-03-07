Senior Developer

Senior Full Stack C# Developer/ Supervisor

A leadership team that values autonomy

R900 000 – R960 00

A top Fintech and payments Company in Durban with an incredible history working with the Major Banks and Retail outlets is looking for a Superb Leader to join their team. This is an onsite opportunity to shape the minds of and be an integral part of our future Developers in terms of imparting knowledge and training and shaping their careers.

Education & Experience:

BSc or BSc Master in Comp Sci with one of the Mainstream Universities

8 years plus experience as a Full Stack C# Developer

Android and Xamarin advantageous

Their duties would include:

Conducting code reviews,

Code audits,

System design,

Test case design,

Reviewing test results,

Translating requirements to technical requirements,

Verifying output to ensure compliance with business requirements document.

You need to be able to problem solve, be super sharp, able to think and work independently with almost no supervision after the onboarding period.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack C# Developer

Supervisor

Android and Xamarin

