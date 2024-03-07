Senior Functional Specialist at Ntice Search – Gauteng Midrand

An exciting permanent opportunity exists within Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd, situated in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa for the services of a suitably qualified, experiencedSenior Functional Specialist.
The role will provide in-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Dynamics D365 application and serve as an SME by evaluating the customers’ requirements, business processes, and current issues to develop models and provide effective solutions. The incumbent will work closely with key stakeholders to understand the business requirements and technical environment to achieve optimal solutions. You will be responsible for process analysis, gathering business requirements, conducting impact analysis, and leading solution implementations.
Qualifications / Experience:
- Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Certifications as needed from time to time
- Supporting business through all phases of the implementation process
- Experience in data management (preparation, mapping & conversion)
- Exposure to Payroll integration
- Experience with change management (IT software implementation projects)
- Will to travel (occasional) local and international
Skills:
- Effective communication skills (verbally and in writing
- Problem-solving and decision-making skills
- Strong project implementation skills (planning, data conversion, module setups, training, project management, reporting)
Knowledge:
- Basic understanding of the Human Resources functions and processes
- Thorough understanding of the advanced Warehouse management functions
- Understanding of Agile and/or Microsoft SureStep implementation methodology
- General knowledge of operating systems and networking infrastructures
Attitude / Behaviour:
- Ability to work independently with limited supervision
- Ability to collaborate with team members and stakeholders
- Detail-orientated with a focus on delivering high-quality results
- Planning and organizational skills
Salary:
- The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid and an option to structure an annual bonus
