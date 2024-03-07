Senior Functional Specialist at Ntice Search

An exciting permanent opportunity exists within Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd, situated in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa for the services of a suitably qualified, experiencedSenior Functional Specialist.

The role will provide in-depth knowledge of the Microsoft Dynamics D365 application and serve as an SME by evaluating the customers’ requirements, business processes, and current issues to develop models and provide effective solutions. The incumbent will work closely with key stakeholders to understand the business requirements and technical environment to achieve optimal solutions. You will be responsible for process analysis, gathering business requirements, conducting impact analysis, and leading solution implementations.

Qualifications / Experience:

Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Certifications as needed from time to time

Supporting business through all phases of the implementation process

Experience in data management (preparation, mapping & conversion)

Exposure to Payroll integration

Experience with change management (IT software implementation projects)

Will to travel (occasional) local and international

Skills:

Effective communication skills (verbally and in writing

Problem-solving and decision-making skills

Strong project implementation skills (planning, data conversion, module setups, training, project management, reporting)

Knowledge:

Basic understanding of the Human Resources functions and processes

Thorough understanding of the advanced Warehouse management functions

Understanding of Agile and/or Microsoft SureStep implementation methodology

General knowledge of operating systems and networking infrastructures

Attitude / Behaviour:

Ability to work independently with limited supervision

Ability to collaborate with team members and stakeholders

Detail-orientated with a focus on delivering high-quality results

Planning and organizational skills

Salary:

The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid and an option to structure an annual bonus

