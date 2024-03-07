Senior Network Support Engineer (DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

FOCUS on the maintenance of customer ICT networks as part of IT Managed Services offerings provided to customers as the next Senior Network Support Engineer sought to join the Durban team of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. Your support function will extend from testing and troubleshooting problems to regular maintenance while contributing high-level support such as strategic planning of network upgrades and high-level network performance analyses. Applicants must have an IT tertiary qualification with CCNA/CCNP or equivalent, FortiGate or equivalent with 5+ years work experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment including Sophos, Cisco Voice & Skype for Business.

DUTIES:

Implementation, maintenance, monitoring and management of networking infrastructure and capability (hardware and software solutions).

Analyse and solve common and complex network problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Liaise with 3 rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems and queries.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting of network incidents.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users and customer IT Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary IT qualification.

CCNA/CCNP or equivalent.

FortiGate or equivalent.

Sophos, Cisco Voice and Skype for Business experience.

At least 5+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

