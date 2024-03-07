Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Mar 7, 2024

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE:

  • As a Senior Software Engineer / Programmer you will perform analysis and programming duties in the development, implementation and support of information systems, platforms, and applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree, Course or Certification.

Experience & Skills:

  • Experience in systems design, programming and/or systems software development and support.
  • Minimum of 5+ years development experience in AZURE, C#, .NET, and SQL (MS SQL).
  • Understanding of modern architectural designs, such as Component-Based Architecture.
  • Database design/administration experience (Design, implementation, modification).
  • Ability to recognize and resolve system related problems; work independently and make necessary decisions throughout the systems process within architectural guidelines.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ability to apply first principles thinking and/or lateral thinking and/or systems thinking to solve exciting, complex, and impactful problems.
  • Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, and modify applications, programs and integrations.
  • Serve as a Senior development resource on projects, using known & proven best coding practives.
  • Experience in DevSecOps and Agile Development Methodologies.
  • Assist with the maintenance of programming guidelines.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Logistics and Value Chain

