Senior Support Engineer (HPE Server, SAN Hardware)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Senior Support Engineer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist where you will be responsible for SAN, Server and Storage installation, maintenance and upgrades. You will provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of server, SAN and other hardware issues/faults while ensuring the installation and upgrade of HPE Server & SAN hardware & firmware with attention to detail and documentation. The ideal candidate will need Matric/Grade 12 and preferably possess an IT related Degree/National Diploma with at least 5 years HPE Server & SAN hardware support work experience. You will also require experience configuring & maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE Blade Systems & Synergy, HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA, StoreOnce, StoreVirtual.

DUTIES:

Provide onsite or remote access diagnoses and resolution of server, SAN and other hardware issues/faults.

Provisioning of storage and servers according to guidelines with attention to detail and documentation.

Installation and upgrade of HPE Server & SAN hardware & firmware with attention to detail and documentation

Maintain and document all work performed as well as strict usage of the call logging systems to ensure open communication with the whole team.

Follow process, policies and procedures as laid out.

Complete proactive reporting on infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 Essential Requirement

Post-Matric IT Qualification Beneficial (Degree or National Diploma in IT).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years HPE Server & SAN hardware support experience.

Experience configuring & maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE Blade Systems & Synergy.

Configuring and maintaining HPE SAN & Storage products – 3PAR, MSA, StoreOnce, StoreVirtual.

Have a basic understanding of operating systems and networking.

Good understanding of Server environment.

Able to analyse and identify performance related issues.

Willingness to be available and work after hours when necessary to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.

Valid Driver’s Licence and own reliable vehicle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work individually and as a team member.

Excellent communication, problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong administrative skills.

Able to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Can clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

HPE

Learn more/Apply for this position