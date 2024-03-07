Software Developer at Private

Web and Mobile Development:
- Create and maintain user interfaces for websites and web applications.
- Develop responsive and mobile-friendly designs.
- Implement cross-browser compatibility to ensure consistent user experience.
JavaScript Development:
- Implement interactive features and dynamic content using JavaScript.
- Work with JavaScript frameworks and libraries.
- Debug and optimize code for performance.
User Experience (UX) Design:
- Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement visually appealing and intuitive interfaces.
- Ensure a positive and seamless user experience through effective design implementation.
Version Control:
- Use version control systems like Git to manage and track changes in code.
- Collaborate with other developers by resolving merge conflicts and maintaining a clean codebase.
Testing and Debugging:
- Perform thorough testing of web applications to identify and fix bugs.
- Debug and troubleshoot issues related to front-end functionality.
Performance Optimization:
- Optimize web pages for speed and performance.
- Implement best practices for front-end optimization, such as lazy loading and code splitting.
Collaboration:
- Work closely with back-end developers to integrate front-end code with server-side functionality.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, UX/UI specialists, and product managers.
Stay Updated:
- Stay informed about the latest trends, tools, and technologies in front-end development.
Code Reviews:
- Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality, readability, and adherence to coding standards.
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- Mobile Development
- UX
- GIT
- Testing
- Debugging
- Coding
- SQL Database
- C#
- Object
- Commucation
- Problem Solving
- Github
- Swagger
- API Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters