Software Developer at Private – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 7, 2024

Web and Mobile Development:

  • Create and maintain user interfaces for websites and web applications.
  • Develop responsive and mobile-friendly designs.
  • Implement cross-browser compatibility to ensure consistent user experience.

JavaScript Development:

  • Implement interactive features and dynamic content using JavaScript.
  • Work with JavaScript frameworks and libraries.
  • Debug and optimize code for performance.

User Experience (UX) Design:

  • Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement visually appealing and intuitive interfaces.
  • Ensure a positive and seamless user experience through effective design implementation.

Version Control:

  • Use version control systems like Git to manage and track changes in code.
  • Collaborate with other developers by resolving merge conflicts and maintaining a clean codebase.

Testing and Debugging:

  • Perform thorough testing of web applications to identify and fix bugs.
  • Debug and troubleshoot issues related to front-end functionality.

Performance Optimization:

  • Optimize web pages for speed and performance.
  • Implement best practices for front-end optimization, such as lazy loading and code splitting.

Collaboration:

  • Work closely with back-end developers to integrate front-end code with server-side functionality.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, UX/UI specialists, and product managers.

Stay Updated:

  • Stay informed about the latest trends, tools, and technologies in front-end development.

Code Reviews:

  • Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality, readability, and adherence to coding standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • Mobile Development
  • UX
  • GIT
  • Testing
  • Debugging
  • Coding
  • SQL Database
  • C#
  • Object
  • Commucation
  • Problem Solving
  • Github
  • Swagger
  • API Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

