Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

Mar 7, 2024

Job Title: Software Developer
Location: KZN South Coast

Our client is seeking two talented Software Developers to join their dynamic team. As a leading player in the industry, they specialize in providing cutting-edge software solutions for various industrial applications.
Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement software solutions for industrial control systems.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, test, and deploy software applications.
  • Troubleshoot and optimize existing control software to ensure optimal performance.
  • Travel to site for project commissioning.
  • Troubleshoot and debug software applications as needed. (assist with callouts and client breakdowns as an when required)

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Software Developer with a focus on industrial control systems.
  • In-depth knowledge on the implementation of PLC software and SCADA software.
  • Proficiency in Vendor Software Applications such as:
    • AVEVA System Platform and / or legacy Wonderware SCADA
    • Schneider Electric (Modicon) PLC
    • Siemens PLC & SCADA
    • Alan Bradley (Rockwell) PLC & SCADA
    • Ignition SCADA

  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Must have a reliable vehicle for travel purposes.

General:

  • Previous experience as a system integrator not essential but would be advantages.
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.
  • Effective communication skills and ability to work in a collaborative environment.

If you are a motivated and skilled Software Developer looking to make a significant impact in the software solutions industry, we invite you to apply.

