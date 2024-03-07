Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

Job Title: Software Developer
Location: KZN South Coast
Our client is seeking two talented Software Developers to join their dynamic team. As a leading player in the industry, they specialize in providing cutting-edge software solutions for various industrial applications.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement software solutions for industrial control systems.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, test, and deploy software applications.
- Troubleshoot and optimize existing control software to ensure optimal performance.
- Travel to site for project commissioning.
- Troubleshoot and debug software applications as needed. (assist with callouts and client breakdowns as an when required)
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Software Developer with a focus on industrial control systems.
- In-depth knowledge on the implementation of PLC software and SCADA software.
- Proficiency in Vendor Software Applications such as:
- AVEVA System Platform and / or legacy Wonderware SCADA
- Schneider Electric (Modicon) PLC
- Siemens PLC & SCADA
- Alan Bradley (Rockwell) PLC & SCADA
- Ignition SCADA
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Must have a reliable vehicle for travel purposes.
General:
- Previous experience as a system integrator not essential but would be advantages.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.
- Effective communication skills and ability to work in a collaborative environment.
If you are a motivated and skilled Software Developer looking to make a significant impact in the software solutions industry, we invite you to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Troubleshoot and debug software
- project commissioning
- industrial control systems
- Siemens PLC & SCADA
- Ignition SCADA