Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

Job Title: Software Developer

Location: KZN South Coast

Our client is seeking two talented Software Developers to join their dynamic team. As a leading player in the industry, they specialize in providing cutting-edge software solutions for various industrial applications.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement software solutions for industrial control systems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, test, and deploy software applications.

Troubleshoot and optimize existing control software to ensure optimal performance.

Travel to site for project commissioning.

Troubleshoot and debug software applications as needed. (assist with callouts and client breakdowns as an when required)

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Software Developer with a focus on industrial control systems.

In-depth knowledge on the implementation of PLC software and SCADA software.

Proficiency in Vendor Software Applications such as: AVEVA System Platform and / or legacy Wonderware SCADA Schneider Electric (Modicon) PLC Siemens PLC & SCADA Alan Bradley (Rockwell) PLC & SCADA Ignition SCADA

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Must have a reliable vehicle for travel purposes.

General:

Previous experience as a system integrator not essential but would be advantages.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Effective communication skills and ability to work in a collaborative environment.

If you are a motivated and skilled Software Developer looking to make a significant impact in the software solutions industry, we invite you to apply.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Troubleshoot and debug software

project commissioning

industrial control systems

Siemens PLC & SCADA

Ignition SCADA

Learn more/Apply for this position