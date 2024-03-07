System Technician

A minimum of 10 years “on the bench” experience, i.e. O- level and D- level, on the mentioned equipment as laid out in the previous paragraph. Any academic qualifications in telecoms and IT networks-related field would be advantageous. A thorough knowledge of telecommunication systems is compulsory.

a. Line of Site Equipment (RF/Microwave – Transceivers).

b. Multiplexing Equipment (Analogue/Digital).

c. High-frequency equipment (Transmitters, Receivers, Drive Units and Remote Controllers).

d. Supervisory Equipment.

e. Subscriber Equipment (Telephones, Faxes, PABX’s).

f. Miscellaneous Equipment (Power Supplies, Batteries, UPS, Cable and Air Conditioners).

g. Defence Telegraph Network (Relay Nodes, Trunk Concentrator and Control & Admin Node).

h. WAN, LAN, router, switch and hub planning, configuration and set up.

i. WAN optimisation devices planning, configuration and setup (Juniper)

Desired Skills:

Microwave

Transceivers

Transmitters

Receivers

Telephone

PABX

Batteries

UPS

Air Conditioner

Relay Nodes

Trunk Concentrator

WAN

LAN

router

switch

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position