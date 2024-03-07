Systems Analyst – Remote Remote

The Systems Analyst works closely with Business Analysts, Architects and Developers to design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements, with the aim of improving business efficiency and productivity.
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc), Honours degree holders are a plus.
- 4 years’ experience working as a Systems Analyst
- Good understanding of software development
- Experience within Financial Services/Insurance is needed
- Hybrid work
- Contract basis
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- Systems Analysis
- retrospective.