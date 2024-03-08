Analyst Developer

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Analyst Developer to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

Java

Javascript

Maven or Gradle

Git or SVN

SOAP or REST

Database query – SQL, postgres

Spring, Springboot

Ideal

C# / .net core

Cloud computing (AWS knowledge skillset in Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Kafka)

REST

Git

JPA

HTML

CSS

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

