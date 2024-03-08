An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Analyst Developer to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation
Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
- Java
- Javascript
- Maven or Gradle
- Git or SVN
- SOAP or REST
- Database query – SQL, postgres
- Spring, Springboot
Ideal
- C# / .net core
- Cloud computing (AWS knowledge skillset in Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Kafka)
- REST
- Git
- JPA
- HTML
- CSS
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Banking systems
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
