Analyst Developer

Mar 8, 2024

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a Analyst Developer to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum

  • Java
  • Javascript
  • Maven or Gradle
  • Git or SVN
  • SOAP or REST
  • Database query – SQL, postgres
  • Spring, Springboot

Ideal

  • C# / .net core
  • Cloud computing (AWS knowledge skillset in Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Kafka)
  • REST
  • Git
  • JPA
  • HTML
  • CSS

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Banking systems
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

