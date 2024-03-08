Business Analyst

Mar 8, 2024

Business Analyst – Banking Domain

  • Candidate should understand the basic principles of BA and should be from Banking Background
  • At Least 10 Years experience
  • Must have Experience in BRS and JAD Sessions
  • Business And Used Cases
  • Qualification in Business Analytics
  • Functional and Non-Functional Requirements
  • Have worked on CRM or Sales and Marketing Projects, marketing automation, campaign management, digital marketing,
  • Adobe campaign, Adobe Journey Optimizer, salesforce marketing cloud, Kaviyo, Marketo, Unica, database technologies in any of these areas.
  • Knowledge of marketing, campaign management etc is very important
  • CDP and Martech knowledge on any technology is also nice to have

Desired Skills:

  • JAD
  • BRS
  • marketing automation
  • Sales
  • digital marketing
  • campaign management
  • CDP
  • Martech

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Business Analysis

