Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Business Analyst – Banking Domain
- Candidate should understand the basic principles of BA and should be from Banking Background
- At Least 10 Years experience
- Must have Experience in BRS and JAD Sessions
- Business And Used Cases
- Qualification in Business Analytics
- Functional and Non-Functional Requirements
- Have worked on CRM or Sales and Marketing Projects, marketing automation, campaign management, digital marketing,
- Adobe campaign, Adobe Journey Optimizer, salesforce marketing cloud, Kaviyo, Marketo, Unica, database technologies in any of these areas.
- Knowledge of marketing, campaign management etc is very important
- CDP and Martech knowledge on any technology is also nice to have
Desired Skills:
- JAD
- BRS
- marketing automation
- Sales
- digital marketing
- campaign management
- CDP
- Martech
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Business Analysis