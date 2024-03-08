C Developer / Hardware / Embedded Engineer

Mar 8, 2024

Calling all Embedded Developers with a passion for renewable energy for a hybrid role in Cape Town
Qualifications:
Tertiary qualification is preferred.

Requirements:

    • Proficiency in C language – 5 years
    • Work with local and client teams to guide and coordinate the firmware development
    • Testing of code
    • Some hardware and pc board experience
    • R and D experience preferred

  • Create software documentation, including product and software requirements, software designs, test plans and test reports

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded
  • C++
  • R and D
  • PC boards

