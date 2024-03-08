C Developer / Hardware / Embedded Engineer

Calling all Embedded Developers with a passion for renewable energy for a hybrid role in Cape Town

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification is preferred.

Requirements:

Proficiency in C language – 5 years



Work with local and client teams to guide and coordinate the firmware development



Testing of code



Some hardware and pc board experience



R and D experience preferred

Create software documentation, including product and software requirements, software designs, test plans and test reports

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to

Desired Skills:

Embedded

C++

R and D

PC boards

