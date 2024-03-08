C Developer / Hardware / Embedded Engineer

Calling all Embedded Developers with a passion for renewable energy for a hybrid role in Cape Town
Qualifications:
Tertiary qualification is preferred.
Requirements:
- Proficiency in C language – 5 years
- Work with local and client teams to guide and coordinate the firmware development
- Testing of code
- Some hardware and pc board experience
- R and D experience preferred
- Create software documentation, including product and software requirements, software designs, test plans and test reports
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to
Desired Skills:
- Embedded
- C++
- R and D
- PC boards