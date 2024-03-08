Developer

Mar 8, 2024

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Integrations (socket, restful, ISO, soap webservices)
  • Web Portal design and page structures.
  • PC Applications and Windows Services.
  • Mobile Applications a bonus
  • Software and code management

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Visual studios a must with, Java and any other dev platform a bonus
  • SQL databases and T-SQL experience
  • Management of transactions and data in code in SQL
  • Source Safe, GIT or any other source code management systems.
  • Knowledge on Ecommerce Platforms and plugins
  • Doing Integrations into various platforms
  • Provide track record of projects worked on and role in each project, e.g. solo project, or team project.
  • Must have Valid driver licence and own car.
  • 2-3 Years’ Experience as a developer in dot net development.
  • Skill set
  • 100% Accuracy and willing to learn.
  • Can work by themselves based off statements of work.
  • Problem Solving and troubleshooting ability.
  • Documentation Skills
  • Listening, Communications & Multi-tasking Skills
  • Any relevant studies in Development an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Web Development
  • IT
  • Troubleshooting
  • GIT
  • Source Safe

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A company that offers its clients a range of accessories designed to suit their lifestyles

Learn more/Apply for this position