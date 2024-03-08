Developer

Duties and Responsibilities:

Integrations (socket, restful, ISO, soap webservices)

Web Portal design and page structures.

PC Applications and Windows Services.

Mobile Applications a bonus

Software and code management

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

Visual studios a must with, Java and any other dev platform a bonus

SQL databases and T-SQL experience

Management of transactions and data in code in SQL

Source Safe, GIT or any other source code management systems.

Knowledge on Ecommerce Platforms and plugins

Doing Integrations into various platforms

Provide track record of projects worked on and role in each project, e.g. solo project, or team project.

Must have Valid driver licence and own car.

2-3 Years’ Experience as a developer in dot net development.

Skill set

100% Accuracy and willing to learn.

Can work by themselves based off statements of work.

Problem Solving and troubleshooting ability.

Documentation Skills

Listening, Communications & Multi-tasking Skills

Any relevant studies in Development an advantage

Desired Skills:

SQL

Web Development

IT

Troubleshooting

GIT

Source Safe

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A company that offers its clients a range of accessories designed to suit their lifestyles

Learn more/Apply for this position