Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Integrations (socket, restful, ISO, soap webservices)
- Web Portal design and page structures.
- PC Applications and Windows Services.
- Mobile Applications a bonus
- Software and code management
Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:
- Visual studios a must with, Java and any other dev platform a bonus
- SQL databases and T-SQL experience
- Management of transactions and data in code in SQL
- Source Safe, GIT or any other source code management systems.
- Knowledge on Ecommerce Platforms and plugins
- Doing Integrations into various platforms
- Provide track record of projects worked on and role in each project, e.g. solo project, or team project.
- Must have Valid driver licence and own car.
- 2-3 Years’ Experience as a developer in dot net development.
- Skill set
- 100% Accuracy and willing to learn.
- Can work by themselves based off statements of work.
- Problem Solving and troubleshooting ability.
- Documentation Skills
- Listening, Communications & Multi-tasking Skills
- Any relevant studies in Development an advantage
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Web Development
- IT
- Troubleshooting
- GIT
- Source Safe
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A company that offers its clients a range of accessories designed to suit their lifestyles