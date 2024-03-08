DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

About our client:

Their vision is to promote South Africa as a region of excellence and establish it as a recognised contributor to the international IT and software industry. Operating as an agile organisation, they selectively take on projects aligned with their past experience and capability. Prioritising efficiency, predictable delivery, and quality, they aim to provide companies with a solid foundation and valuable opportunities for cost-effective solutions.

A brief breakdown:

The customer you will be working with is a London-based startup. They are revolutionising airline connectivity and sales through various platforms. They provide airlines with a modern, standardised API for quick connections to multiple travel platforms, enhancing flexibility and pricing options for consumers. The mission is to create a plug-and-play environment in the airline industry for a better booking experience. Newcomers will join a small yet dynamic team united by the mission to establish their API as the premier distribution platform in the airline industry.

What you will be doing:

Build and implement new development tools, infrastructure, and automated processes.

Test, analyse code, and ensure cybersecurity for robust development.

Collaborate with engineers to ensure process adherence and system integration.

Develop software for internal systems, building tools to enhance customer experience.

What you need:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Bring experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a comparable Software Engineering role.

Possess 1-2 years of practical experience with a public cloud provider (AWS/GCP).

Demonstrate proficiency in Git, along with a solid grasp of Kubernetes and Helm.

Have hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools.

Showcase good knowledge in either of the following: Java, Python, or NodeJS.

Exhibit working knowledge of databases and SQL.

Possess a problem-solving attitude and collaborative team spirit.

Work Location / Type:

This position is fully remote – Preference for Cape Town based candidates.

Travel to the UK may be required from time to time.

