Full Stack Developer

Mar 8, 2024

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Web Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of designing, developing, and maintaining dynamic web applications. As a Full Stack Web Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Your responsibilities will include integrating third-party APIs and ensuring system stability.

What you’ll do:

  • Design, develop, and maintain dynamic web applications using AngularJS, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Node.js.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

  • Integrate third-party APIs and web services to enhance application functionality and data exchange.

  • Deploy, monitor, and maintain web applications on Linux servers, addressing issues promptly to minimize downtime.

  • Develop and maintain frontend features using AngularJS framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness of web applications.

  • Design and implement RESTful APIs for seamless communication between frontend and backend systems.

  • Integrate databases such as SQL Server and MySQL to store and retrieve application data.

  • Implement authentication and authorization mechanisms using JWT and OAuth 2.0 for secure user access.

  • Collaborate with UI/UX designers and QA engineers to deliver high-quality software products.

  • Deploy applications to cloud platforms, ensuring scalability and reliability.

  • Collaborate with DevOps teams to streamline deployment processes and implement continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

  • Provide technical support to testers, addressing issues related to web application functionality and system performance.

  • Document processes and troubleshooting steps for knowledge sharing and team collaboration.

Your Expertise:

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Web Developer or similar role.

  • Proficient in AngularJS, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, JWT, OAuth 2.0.

  • Experience deploying applications to cloud platforms.

  • Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices, and version control systems (Git).

  • Ability to develop cutting-edge web applications, integrate APIs, and ensure system reliability and security.

Qualifications Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Personal Attributes:

  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

  • Strong communication and collaboration skills.

  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

