Full Stack Developer

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Web Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of designing, developing, and maintaining dynamic web applications. As a Full Stack Web Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions. Your responsibilities will include integrating third-party APIs and ensuring system stability.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and maintain dynamic web applications using AngularJS, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Node.js.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Integrate third-party APIs and web services to enhance application functionality and data exchange.

Deploy, monitor, and maintain web applications on Linux servers, addressing issues promptly to minimize downtime.

Develop and maintain frontend features using AngularJS framework, ensuring high performance and responsiveness of web applications.

Design and implement RESTful APIs for seamless communication between frontend and backend systems.

Integrate databases such as SQL Server and MySQL to store and retrieve application data.

Implement authentication and authorization mechanisms using JWT and OAuth 2.0 for secure user access.

Collaborate with UI/UX designers and QA engineers to deliver high-quality software products.

Deploy applications to cloud platforms, ensuring scalability and reliability.

Collaborate with DevOps teams to streamline deployment processes and implement continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Provide technical support to testers, addressing issues related to web application functionality and system performance.

Document processes and troubleshooting steps for knowledge sharing and team collaboration.

Your Expertise:

Proven experience as a Full Stack Web Developer or similar role.

Proficient in AngularJS, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, JWT, OAuth 2.0.

Experience deploying applications to cloud platforms.

Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices, and version control systems (Git).



Ability to develop cutting-edge web applications, integrate APIs, and ensure system reliability and security.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position