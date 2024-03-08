Junior BI Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Junior Business Intelligence Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind insurance tech company!

Hybrid working opportunity

We are looking for a Junior Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we would like to hear from you. Ultimately, you will enhance the business intelligence system to help clients make better decisions.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business with an insurance function. The pay range on offer is R22 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science / BCom Informatics / Information Systems / Analytics / Business Intelligence / Actuarial Science)

Completed further studies in Business Analytics – highly beneficial

Strong understanding of PowerBI

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. MicroStrategy)

Create tools to store data (e.g. OLAP cubes)

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Note:

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

ITC, Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Business Intelligence

Database queries

Analysis

Reporting tools

Power BI

Development Business Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

