Junior – Senior Support Engineer (KZN)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Durban team of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeking your strong technical skills to be its next Junior – Senior Support Engineer. Your core role will be providing Senior-level Enterprise Server support to all the KZN clients. Software support services will include Microsoft Windows Server, VMware, Veeam, Microsoft Exchange, and Hyper-V. You will also be responsible for troubleshooting hardware issues across platforms HPE ,Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, IBM etc platforms. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, an MCSA 2016 Certification or equivalent, ITIL v2 Foundation with extensive work experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher and strong Active Directory & Hyper-V. A strong cross skill will be advantageous.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

ITIL v2 Foundation.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory and Hyper-V.

Extensive experience supporting multi-Vendor Hardware platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Own reliable transport and Driver’s License.

COMMENTS:

