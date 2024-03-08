Mid to Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The successful candidate will maintain and stabilize the current software packages including new and or further development of the software.

Key Requirements

BSC Computer Science/IT or similar

Senior: 5 Years solid software development experience

Primary focus on Desktop applications with supporting web applications and future web application development

Experience in developing and enhancement of software

Team Foundation Server

NET

C# (Desktop/Web)

MS SQL

SSRS

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

