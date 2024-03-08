Mid to Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 8, 2024

The successful candidate will maintain and stabilize the current software packages including new and or further development of the software.

Key Requirements

  • BSC Computer Science/IT or similar
  • Senior: 5 Years solid software development experience
  • Primary focus on Desktop applications with supporting web applications and future web application development
  • Experience in developing and enhancement of software
  • Team Foundation Server
  • NET
  • C# (Desktop/Web)
  • MS SQL
  • SSRS

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • MSSQL
  • SSRS

