Mid to Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The successful candidate will maintain and stabilize the current software packages including new and or further development of the software.
Key Requirements
- BSC Computer Science/IT or similar
- Senior: 5 Years solid software development experience
- Primary focus on Desktop applications with supporting web applications and future web application development
- Experience in developing and enhancement of software
- Team Foundation Server
- NET
- C# (Desktop/Web)
- MS SQL
- SSRS
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
