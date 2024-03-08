. NET Developer Full Stack Developer – Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 8, 2024

.NET Developer Full Stack

  • Development, testing and support of front-end, and back-end systems, Windows services and Integration services (SOAP & API’s)

  • SQL development

  • Documentation of technical requirements and designs

  • Talking to users (requirements gathering)

  • Liaising with other developers and stakeholders

  • Implementing new systems/undertaking system deployments

Minimum Requirements:

  • A 3-year Degree in Information Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science preferable (In progress with these qualifications will also be considered Experience in a financial sector

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in a .Net Development role or similar

  • Minimum 2- 3 years of experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, CSS, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, MudBlazor, MVC & SQL)

  • Angular knowledge beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Computer Science
  • .Net
  • Full Stack

