Project Manager at Maletchaba Human Capital (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Rivonia

Mar 8, 2024

Job Title: Project Manager

Purpose of the role
This position involves working closely with the rest of the advisory team to execute a wide variety of challenging and exciting engagements related to planning, development,
delivery and operations of major economic and social infrastructure projects.

We are looking for a Team member who:

  • Is seeking a dynamic role requiring a mix of technical and soft skills;
  • Is an analytical and logocal thinker with a strong attention to detail;
  • Is a strong team player with the ability to adapt to changing requirements or deadlines in support of our client’s goal; and
  • Is highly motivated and energized by participating in projects involving development of critical national infrastructure assets that have a tangible and lasting impact on society.

Key Responsibility

  • Development and implementation of a project management office to ensure repeatable and consistent delivery of projects;

  • Managing all aspect of a project, including its planning,
    execution, monitoring and control, communication, risk
    assessment, resources, etc.;

  • Leading project planning sessions, as well as development and
    implementation of project management programs;
  • Assembling and leading diverse and multi-disciplinary teams,
    ensuring maximum effective resource utilisation;
  • Appointing and managing transaction advisors to undertake
    outstanding preparation work required to transit projects to
    commercial and financial close;
  • Management of projects once they are committed to ensure
    project plan is achieved;
  • Appraising projects (prepare quarterly and early review reports
    and appraisal reports) and present to the decision-making
    structures for approval consideration;
  • Presenting regular monitoring and progress reports as per
    implementation plan;
  • Implement and oversee project management systems and tools
    in the rollout of projects;
  • Use of specialized tools and techniques to delegate and ensure even distribution of tasks to project team members, and coordinate staff and internal resources for efficient project implementation;
  • Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation;
  • Preparation of annual budgets, schedule expenditure, and initiate corrective action to meet financial objectives, as well as detailed project reports for executive staff;
  • Management of project progress and adapting work as required, as well as motivating team members to meet project goals by effectively carrying out their responsibilities;
  • Manage relationships at various levels with the relevant project stakeholders, partners, and lead promoters, in accordance with the project’s objectives; and
  • Driving the de-risking technical and commercial risk aspects of projects

Requirement

  • Minimum 7+ years of relevant work experience in management of infrastructure development;
  • Have led and managed a Project Management Office;
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills:
  • Relevant experience in project finance/development finance;
  • Experience in the energy sector and PPPs. Previous experience managing projects in a financial or consulting environment will an added advantage

Ideally, you must have:

  • Professional Project Management Qualification (PMP) and professional accreditation with PM, PRINCE or equivalent (advantage);
  • post-graduate qualification in Engineering or Finance;
  • A master’s qualification in Enginerring or Finance will be advantageous.

Start Date: ASAP

if you have ot recieved any form of communication from us by 15 March 2024, pleae consider your application unsuccessfu.

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Strong communication skills
  • Computer Skills
  • critical thinker

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

