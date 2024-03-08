Project Manager at Maletchaba Human Capital (Pty) Ltd

Job Title: Project Manager

Purpose of the role

This position involves working closely with the rest of the advisory team to execute a wide variety of challenging and exciting engagements related to planning, development,

delivery and operations of major economic and social infrastructure projects.

We are looking for a Team member who:

Is seeking a dynamic role requiring a mix of technical and soft skills;

Is an analytical and logocal thinker with a strong attention to detail;

Is a strong team player with the ability to adapt to changing requirements or deadlines in support of our client’s goal; and

Is highly motivated and energized by participating in projects involving development of critical national infrastructure assets that have a tangible and lasting impact on society.

Key Responsibility

Development and implementation of a project management office to ensure repeatable and consistent delivery of projects;

Managing all aspect of a project, including its planning,

execution, monitoring and control, communication, risk

assessment, resources, etc.;

Leading project planning sessions, as well as development and

implementation of project management programs;

Assembling and leading diverse and multi-disciplinary teams,

ensuring maximum effective resource utilisation;

Appointing and managing transaction advisors to undertake

outstanding preparation work required to transit projects to

commercial and financial close;

Management of projects once they are committed to ensure

project plan is achieved;

Appraising projects (prepare quarterly and early review reports

and appraisal reports) and present to the decision-making

structures for approval consideration;

Presenting regular monitoring and progress reports as per

implementation plan;

Implement and oversee project management systems and tools

in the rollout of projects;

in the rollout of projects; Use of specialized tools and techniques to delegate and ensure even distribution of tasks to project team members, and coordinate staff and internal resources for efficient project implementation;

Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation;

Preparation of annual budgets, schedule expenditure, and initiate corrective action to meet financial objectives, as well as detailed project reports for executive staff;

Management of project progress and adapting work as required, as well as motivating team members to meet project goals by effectively carrying out their responsibilities;

Manage relationships at various levels with the relevant project stakeholders, partners, and lead promoters, in accordance with the project’s objectives; and

Driving the de-risking technical and commercial risk aspects of projects

Requirement

Minimum 7+ years of relevant work experience in management of infrastructure development;

Have led and managed a Project Management Office;

Strong written and verbal communication skills:

Relevant experience in project finance/development finance;

Experience in the energy sector and PPPs. Previous experience managing projects in a financial or consulting environment will an added advantage

Ideally, you must have:

Professional Project Management Qualification (PMP) and professional accreditation with PM, PRINCE or equivalent (advantage);

post-graduate qualification in Engineering or Finance;

A master’s qualification in Enginerring or Finance will be advantageous.

Start Date: ASAP

if you have ot recieved any form of communication from us by 15 March 2024, pleae consider your application unsuccessfu.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Strong communication skills

Computer Skills

critical thinker

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position