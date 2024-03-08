Project Manager at Maletchaba Human Capital (Pty) Ltd

Job Title: Project Manager
Purpose of the role
This position involves working closely with the rest of the advisory team to execute a wide variety of challenging and exciting engagements related to planning, development,
delivery and operations of major economic and social infrastructure projects.
We are looking for a Team member who:
- Is seeking a dynamic role requiring a mix of technical and soft skills;
- Is an analytical and logocal thinker with a strong attention to detail;
- Is a strong team player with the ability to adapt to changing requirements or deadlines in support of our client’s goal; and
- Is highly motivated and energized by participating in projects involving development of critical national infrastructure assets that have a tangible and lasting impact on society.
Key Responsibility
-
Development and implementation of a project management office to ensure repeatable and consistent delivery of projects;
-
Managing all aspect of a project, including its planning,
execution, monitoring and control, communication, risk
assessment, resources, etc.;
- Leading project planning sessions, as well as development and
implementation of project management programs;
- Assembling and leading diverse and multi-disciplinary teams,
ensuring maximum effective resource utilisation;
- Appointing and managing transaction advisors to undertake
outstanding preparation work required to transit projects to
commercial and financial close;
- Management of projects once they are committed to ensure
project plan is achieved;
- Appraising projects (prepare quarterly and early review reports
and appraisal reports) and present to the decision-making
structures for approval consideration;
- Presenting regular monitoring and progress reports as per
implementation plan;
- Implement and oversee project management systems and tools
in the rollout of projects;
- Use of specialized tools and techniques to delegate and ensure even distribution of tasks to project team members, and coordinate staff and internal resources for efficient project implementation;
- Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation;
- Preparation of annual budgets, schedule expenditure, and initiate corrective action to meet financial objectives, as well as detailed project reports for executive staff;
- Management of project progress and adapting work as required, as well as motivating team members to meet project goals by effectively carrying out their responsibilities;
- Manage relationships at various levels with the relevant project stakeholders, partners, and lead promoters, in accordance with the project’s objectives; and
- Driving the de-risking technical and commercial risk aspects of projects
Requirement
- Minimum 7+ years of relevant work experience in management of infrastructure development;
- Have led and managed a Project Management Office;
- Strong written and verbal communication skills:
- Relevant experience in project finance/development finance;
- Experience in the energy sector and PPPs. Previous experience managing projects in a financial or consulting environment will an added advantage
Ideally, you must have:
- Professional Project Management Qualification (PMP) and professional accreditation with PM, PRINCE or equivalent (advantage);
- post-graduate qualification in Engineering or Finance;
- A master’s qualification in Enginerring or Finance will be advantageous.
Start Date: ASAP
if you have ot recieved any form of communication from us by 15 March 2024, pleae consider your application unsuccessfu.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Strong communication skills
- Computer Skills
- critical thinker
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree