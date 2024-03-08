SAP ABAP Developer (Advanced) 2552 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

DevOps is key.

ABAP, SAPUI5 & OData Development.

Designing and implementing new solutions; prototyping.

Maintaining and optimising existing systems.

Troubleshooting system defects (debug).

Responsibility for Unit, Integration and Regression Testing.

Documenting all system changes (change management).

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Exploring new technologies, developing proofs of concept.

Designing fully integrated, modular IT components.

Designing complex end to end solutions (architecture).

Soft Skills:

SELF-STARTER attitude, someone who takes initiative and can work without constant supervision, and self-motivated to learn new technologies and upskill on the job continuously.

Ability to work as part of a team, both interdependently, as well as independently, and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Analytical, problem-solving skills; able to work under pressure.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project and maintenance environment; willing and able to multitask.

Strong work ethics, comfortable with deadlines.

Willing to travel up to 2 weeks at a time for up to twice per year.

Able to work office hours in the office.

Able to work in different time zones when required.

Perform tasks as required from team lead on short notice.

In most cases language and cultural barriers must be overcome with the client base.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

BCom / BSc degree

SAP ABAP Certification

4 years + ABAP experience

Essential Skills Requirements:

Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:

Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)

WebDynpro/ALV development

BAPI/BADI

Enhancement Framework

EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces

OData Services

SAP Smartforms

OSS

SPAU / SPAU_ENH

SAP Functional Knowledge:

SAP WM

SAP SD

SAP PP

MRP, Logistics Execution

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SAPUI5/Fiori

Java/JavaScript

Web services

S/4 HANA

UI/UX Design

Methodologies (preferred):

Best practice development standards/Guidelines

AGILE/SCRUM DevOps team

System Architecture

SAP Solution Manager

JIRA/Confluence

Desired Skills:

BAPI/BADI

WebDynpro/ALV development

Object Orientation

