Senior Business Analyst – ERP

Mar 8, 2024

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the financial groups Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements, and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organizational processes.

Essential experience, qualifications and skills required:
Minimum requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level.
  • A relevant Business Analyst Certification; and
  • A minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.

The following would be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of the following ERP modules and their integration points to other ERP modules:
  • EAM.
  • Service Management module.
  • Knowledge of and experience in the field of corporate facilities management systems and processes.
  • A minimum of seven years’ experience in an ERP application support or project environment.
  • Experience in technical implementation and support of the Archibus system or other smart building applications. (Essential)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A blue-chip financial group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Senior Business Analyst – ERP to work in the Business Solutions and Technology Department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

