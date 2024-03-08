Senior Business Analyst – ERP

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the financial groups Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements, and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organizational processes.

Essential experience, qualifications and skills required:

Minimum requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level.

A relevant Business Analyst Certification; and

A minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.

The following would be an added advantage:

Knowledge of the following ERP modules and their integration points to other ERP modules:

EAM.

Service Management module.

Knowledge of and experience in the field of corporate facilities management systems and processes.

A minimum of seven years’ experience in an ERP application support or project environment.

Experience in technical implementation and support of the Archibus system or other smart building applications. (Essential)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

provide end-to-end business analysis services

business analysis

configuration

testing

enhancements

general support

identify business problems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A blue-chip financial group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Senior Business Analyst – ERP to work in the Business Solutions and Technology Department.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

