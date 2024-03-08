Senior Business Analyst – ERP – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the financial groups Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements, and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organizational processes.
Essential experience, qualifications and skills required:
Minimum requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level.
- A relevant Business Analyst Certification; and
- A minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.
The following would be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of the following ERP modules and their integration points to other ERP modules:
- EAM.
- Service Management module.
- Knowledge of and experience in the field of corporate facilities management systems and processes.
- A minimum of seven years’ experience in an ERP application support or project environment.
- Experience in technical implementation and support of the Archibus system or other smart building applications. (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- provide end-to-end business analysis services
- business analysis
- configuration
- testing
- enhancements
- general support
- identify business problems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A blue-chip financial group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Senior Business Analyst – ERP to work in the Business Solutions and Technology Department.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus