Senior Business Analyst – ERP – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 8, 2024

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the Company Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, with a strong focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancing and optimisation.
  • Drive business analysis initiatives, from initiation to implementation, on projects of all risk levels with varying life cycles.
  • Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and identification of business requirements/needs.
  • Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
  • Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
  • Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.
  • Configure, where appropriate, complex business processes and tasks within a system for improvement.
  • Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
  • Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.
  • Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes and apply these in the course of own work initiatives.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level;
  • a relevant Business Analyst certification; and
  • a minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.

Desired Skills:

  • communication
  • ? quality assurance
  • information technology

