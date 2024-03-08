Senior Business Analyst – ERP

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the Company Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, with a strong focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancing and optimisation.

Drive business analysis initiatives, from initiation to implementation, on projects of all risk levels with varying life cycles.

Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and identification of business requirements/needs.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.

Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.

Configure, where appropriate, complex business processes and tasks within a system for improvement.

Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.

Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.

Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes and apply these in the course of own work initiatives.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level;

a relevant Business Analyst certification; and

a minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.

Desired Skills:

communication

? quality assurance

information technology

