Senior Business Analyst – ERP

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the users of the Company Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) module, Service Management module and Facilities Management System, with a focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancements and general support to identify business problems and needs, determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Provide functional support to users of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, with a strong focus on business analysis, configuration, testing, enhancing and optimisation.
- Drive business analysis initiatives, from initiation to implementation, on projects of all risk levels with varying life cycles.
- Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders in respect of problem definition and identification of business requirements/needs.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
- Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
- Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.
- Configure, where appropriate, complex business processes and tasks within a system for improvement.
- Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
- Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers and other stakeholders.
- Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies, identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes and apply these in the course of own work initiatives.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or an equivalent qualification at NQF 7 level;
- a relevant Business Analyst certification; and
- a minimum of five to eight years’ business analysis experience.
Desired Skills:
- communication
- ? quality assurance
- information technology