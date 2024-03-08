Senior C# Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Implementing code that can be reused on multiple platforms
  • Breaking down complex issues into smaller manageable tasks
  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:

  • In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman

  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Experience in object orientation and composition

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

  • Visual Studio

  • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
  • SOAP/REST Services
  • IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
  • Entity Framework 6.2.0
  • Jquery 3.4.1
  • Web API 5.2.7
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Python
  • Xamarin

