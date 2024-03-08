Senior C# Developer

Join a leading technology firm as a C# Developer, contributing to cutting-edge projects and shaping innovative initiatives. We’re seeking a candidate with a strong background in C# development, a passion for tech advancements, and a collaborative mindset. This is your chance to be part of a dynamic team that values creativity, fosters professional growth, and is committed to excellence.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Experience in object orientation and composition
Experience of the following technologies:
- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- Visual Studio
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SOAP/REST Services
- IBM MQ Series Client interaction
Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
- Entity Framework 6.2.0
- Jquery 3.4.1
- Web API 5.2.7
- Java Script
- CSS
- HTML
- Python
- Xamarin
If the above interests you, hit the apply button.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C#.Net Development
- .NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years