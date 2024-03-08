Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join a leading technology firm as a C# Developer, contributing to cutting-edge projects and shaping innovative initiatives. We’re seeking a candidate with a strong background in C# development, a passion for tech advancements, and a collaborative mindset. This is your chance to be part of a dynamic team that values creativity, fosters professional growth, and is committed to excellence.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Experience in object orientation and composition

Experience of the following technologies:

In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge

DotNet 4.7.2

Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)

XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization

SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

SoapUI/Postman

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

Visual Studio

SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards

SOAP/REST Services

IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Web API 5.2.7

Java Script

CSS

HTML

Python

Xamarin

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net Development

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

