Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 8, 2024

Join a leading technology firm as a C# Developer, contributing to cutting-edge projects and shaping innovative initiatives. We’re seeking a candidate with a strong background in C# development, a passion for tech advancements, and a collaborative mindset. This is your chance to be part of a dynamic team that values creativity, fosters professional growth, and is committed to excellence.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
  • Experience in object orientation and composition

Experience of the following technologies:

  • In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
  • XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
  • SoapUI/Postman

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

  • Visual Studio
  • SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
  • SOAP/REST Services
  • IBM MQ Series Client interaction

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
  • Entity Framework 6.2.0
  • Jquery 3.4.1
  • Web API 5.2.7
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Python
  • Xamarin

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C#.Net Development
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

