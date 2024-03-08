Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

SENIOR C# DEVELOPER
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Implementing code that can be reused on multiple platforms
- Breaking down complex issues into smaller manageable tasks
- Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
- Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.
- Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
- Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
- Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ OR at least 5-10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as a Senior Integration developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Good understanding of the .NET framework and C# language features
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
Experience of the following technologies:
- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)
- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilization
- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)
- SoapUI/Postman
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
- Experience in object orientation and composition
Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:
- Visual Studio
- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards
- SOAP/REST Services
- IBM MQ Series Client interaction
Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- ASP.NET MVC 5.2.7
- Entity Framework 6.2.0
- Jquery 3.4.1
- Web API 5.2.7
- Java Script
- CSS
- HTML
- Python
- Xamarin
Desired Skills:
- SoapUI/Postman
- DotNet 4.7.2
- Visual Studio