Senior Software Engineer (Python/Node.js) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE engineering leadership & mentorship while working on technical challenges as the next Senior Software Engineer sought by a cutting-edge Communication Solutions Platform. Joining the Core Platform team, you will focus on Back End technologies and be responsible for the design, development, testing, and deployment of distributed applications and APIs. The successful incumbent will require a Masters/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or related discipline or equivalent work experience of at least 6+ years Back End Development with preferably Python or Node.js. You will also require skill sin SQL, NoSQL, AWS, Azure, GCP, Docker, Kubernetes, Git and CI/CD practices and deployment lifecycle.

DUTIES:

Responsible for the design, development, testing, and deployment of distributed applications and APIs.

Develop solutions to improve performance, security, and scalability of systems.

Collaborate with team members, Product Owners and Project Managers to define requirements and estimations.

Participate in architecture, design, and development processes to ensure code quality and adhere to best practices and coding standards.

Coach and mentor Junior Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Masters / Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent working experience).

Experience/Skills –

6+ Years experience in Back End Development (preferably Python or Node.js).

Solid understanding in designing APIs, developing microservice architectures, and working with various database management systems (SQL & NoSQL).

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience with containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).

Demonstrated understanding of Git, CI/CD practices, and deployment lifecycle.

Ability to drive Software Engineering best practices.

