Server Engineer (Westville KZN) – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE critical Enterprise Microsoft Server Support for IT Infrastructure environment as the next Server Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its Durban division. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a MCSA 2016 or equivalent & ITIL v2 Foundation Certification with at least 5 years solid technical experience including working knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server Operating systems, VMware, Veeam, Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher, Active Directory and Hyper-V. Any experience with Hardware troubleshooting across HPE ,IBM, and other platforms will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

Microsoft MCSA 2016 or equivalent.

ITIL v2 Foundation.

Experience/Skills –

Five years of solid technical experience.

Extensive experience supporting Microsoft Exchange 2010 or higher.

Extensive experience supporting Active Directory and Hyper-V.

Extensive experience supporting multi-Vendor Hardware platforms.

Self-starter with a proven track record and contactable references.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team player.

Willing to learn new product sets.

Own reliable transport and valid Driver’s License.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Server

Engineer

Westville

Learn more/Apply for this position