SharePoint Specialist (Re-Advert) at Mintek

Introduction
Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a SharePoint Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for SharePoint application development and support. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.
Description
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:
- Provide technical and functional SharePoint support to Mintek users.
- Designing, coding and implementing SharePoint applications as per documented business requirements.
- Extend SharePoint functionality, test and implement new features in a SharePoint Online environment, as well as a SharePoint 2016 on-premises environment.
- Manage code migration, document configuration changes, and monitor system performance.
- Configure and administer SharePoint and automate tasks.
- Maintain and update SharePoint Applications.
- Monitor SharePoint interfaces with other systems to ensure healthy system integration.
- Design, configure and maintain enterprise taxonomy, terms, and keywords.
- Monitor SharePoint software for any faults or problems.
- Troubleshooting SharePoint application issues and testing and debugging code.
- Perform preventative maintenance of SharePoint.
- Manage, maintain, and revise the site layouts, site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.
- Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses.
- Adhere to best SharePoint practices and ICT Governance.
- Consults with management to devise the most useful ways to apply SharePoint for business goals.
- Perform monthly reporting.
Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Honours degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent
- 5 years minimum relevant experience
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE
- Advanced SharePoint Skills
- Information Security
- Demonstrate specific knowledge of the function and makeup of Microsoft SharePoint
- Possesses knowledge of best practices for maintaining information security
- Ability to handle sensitive company information responsibly.
- Proficiency with relevant front-end programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET frameworks
- Familiarity with Java scripts, HTHML4, CSS, XML, JQUERY, SQL Server and Web services
- High-level coding skills
- Ability to solve complex issues
- Ability to conduct research independently
- Ability to prioritise, think and work quickly to remedy system shutdown or serious software problems
- Knowledge of setting up SharePoint infrastructure and general monitoring and maintenance
- SharePoint server experience and Server Management
- Troubleshooting and support
- Security and Permissions
ADVANTEGOUS SKILLS
- Microsoft Power Apps
- Nintex forms and workflow
- Project management
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving
- Troubleshooting
- System thinking
- Teamwork
- Research