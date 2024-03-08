SharePoint Specialist (Re-Advert) at Mintek

Mar 8, 2024

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a SharePoint Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for SharePoint application development and support. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.

Description
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

  • Provide technical and functional SharePoint support to Mintek users.
  • Designing, coding and implementing SharePoint applications as per documented business requirements.
  • Extend SharePoint functionality, test and implement new features in a SharePoint Online environment, as well as a SharePoint 2016 on-premises environment.
  • Manage code migration, document configuration changes, and monitor system performance.
  • Configure and administer SharePoint and automate tasks.
  • Maintain and update SharePoint Applications.
  • Monitor SharePoint interfaces with other systems to ensure healthy system integration.
  • Design, configure and maintain enterprise taxonomy, terms, and keywords.
  • Monitor SharePoint software for any faults or problems.
  • Troubleshooting SharePoint application issues and testing and debugging code.
  • Perform preventative maintenance of SharePoint.
  • Manage, maintain, and revise the site layouts, site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.
  • Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses.
  • Adhere to best SharePoint practices and ICT Governance.
  • Consults with management to devise the most useful ways to apply SharePoint for business goals.
  • Perform monthly reporting.

Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Honours degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent
  • 5 years minimum relevant experience

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE

  • Advanced SharePoint Skills
  • Information Security
  • Demonstrate specific knowledge of the function and makeup of Microsoft SharePoint
  • Possesses knowledge of best practices for maintaining information security
  • Ability to handle sensitive company information responsibly.
  • Proficiency with relevant front-end programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET frameworks
  • Familiarity with Java scripts, HTHML4, CSS, XML, JQUERY, SQL Server and Web services
  • High-level coding skills
  • Ability to solve complex issues
  • Ability to conduct research independently
  • Ability to prioritise, think and work quickly to remedy system shutdown or serious software problems
  • Knowledge of setting up SharePoint infrastructure and general monitoring and maintenance
  • SharePoint server experience and Server Management
  • Troubleshooting and support
  • Security and Permissions

ADVANTEGOUS SKILLS

  • Microsoft Power Apps
  • Nintex forms and workflow
  • Project management

Desired Skills:

  • Problem solving
  • Troubleshooting
  • System thinking
  • Teamwork
  • Research

