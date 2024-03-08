SharePoint Specialist (Re-Advert) at Mintek

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a SharePoint Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for SharePoint application development and support. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.

Description

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

Provide technical and functional SharePoint support to Mintek users.

Designing, coding and implementing SharePoint applications as per documented business requirements.

Extend SharePoint functionality, test and implement new features in a SharePoint Online environment, as well as a SharePoint 2016 on-premises environment.

Manage code migration, document configuration changes, and monitor system performance.

Configure and administer SharePoint and automate tasks.

Maintain and update SharePoint Applications.

Monitor SharePoint interfaces with other systems to ensure healthy system integration.

Design, configure and maintain enterprise taxonomy, terms, and keywords.

Monitor SharePoint software for any faults or problems.

Troubleshooting SharePoint application issues and testing and debugging code.

Perform preventative maintenance of SharePoint.

Manage, maintain, and revise the site layouts, site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.

Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses.

Adhere to best SharePoint practices and ICT Governance.

Consults with management to devise the most useful ways to apply SharePoint for business goals.

Perform monthly reporting.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Honours degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent

5 years minimum relevant experience

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE

Advanced SharePoint Skills

Information Security

Demonstrate specific knowledge of the function and makeup of Microsoft SharePoint

Possesses knowledge of best practices for maintaining information security

Ability to handle sensitive company information responsibly.

Proficiency with relevant front-end programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET frameworks

Familiarity with Java scripts, HTHML4, CSS, XML, JQUERY, SQL Server and Web services

High-level coding skills

Ability to solve complex issues

Ability to conduct research independently

Ability to prioritise, think and work quickly to remedy system shutdown or serious software problems

Knowledge of setting up SharePoint infrastructure and general monitoring and maintenance

SharePoint server experience and Server Management

Troubleshooting and support

Security and Permissions

ADVANTEGOUS SKILLS

Microsoft Power Apps

Nintex forms and workflow

Project management

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Troubleshooting

System thinking

Teamwork

Research

Learn more/Apply for this position