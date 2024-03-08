Technical Analyst

Mar 8, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • The technical Analyst will work closely with business analysts and support development by doing system analysis on incidents, problems, and IT projects.

Qualifications

  • Relevant degree in Commerce, Computer science, Statistics, Engineering, Investment Management, or related fields.

  • Business / System Analysis certification/qualification an advantage.

  • Software development background a distinct advantage.

Knowledge and Experience

  • A deep understanding of investment and life products.

  • A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations.

  • An understanding of financial sector regulation as it relates to investment platforms.

  • Experience in implementing non-functional requirements such as Performance monitoring, Security and Scalability and related tools.

  • Experience doing Front End systems(web) analysis.

  • Exposure to COBIT, ITIL or related framework will be beneficial

  • Exposure to data analysis, SQL, BI tools, and reporting

  • Understanding or experience in creating systems for Financial Advisers

  • Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams and third-party vendors.

  • Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Computer Literacy, with MS Excel at least at an intermediate level

  • JIRA and Confluence experience an advantage.

  • Whether you have grown a career as a software developer/engineer and you are looking to shift into technical analysis and requirements elicitation, or currently a technical analyst and looking to grow in the FinTech space, this is the ideal opportunity.

Key responsibilities

Technical

  • Facilitate development for technical requirements using relevant framework and tools.

  • Analysis of functional and non-function system requirements, including as-is to-be analysis, impact analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes.

  • Understand application, data and enterprise architecture.

  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding.

  • Technical analysis of business applications, including application APIs, servers, associated endpoints and databases.

  • Creation and management of technical documentation, including integration requirements and data flows.

  • Consult and co-ordinate extensively with key stakeholders across Business, IT teams and Vendors.

  • Consult and support Test Analysts with requirements and testing strategies.

  • Facilitate data mapping exercises through investigating service calls, using tools such as SOAPUI/Postman.

  • Functional testing of the solution in line with the business requirements.

  • Facilitating the deployment process and release management.

  • Triaging of defects and fixes

  • The ideal candidate needs to have proven experience in contributing technically to software development projects (as a technical lead or as a technical analyst),

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position