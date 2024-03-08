Technical Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the role:
- The technical Analyst will work closely with business analysts and support development by doing system analysis on incidents, problems, and IT projects.
Qualifications
- Relevant degree in Commerce, Computer science, Statistics, Engineering, Investment Management, or related fields.
- Business / System Analysis certification/qualification an advantage.
- Software development background a distinct advantage.
Knowledge and Experience
- A deep understanding of investment and life products.
- A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations.
- An understanding of financial sector regulation as it relates to investment platforms.
- Experience in implementing non-functional requirements such as Performance monitoring, Security and Scalability and related tools.
- Experience doing Front End systems(web) analysis.
- Exposure to COBIT, ITIL or related framework will be beneficial
- Exposure to data analysis, SQL, BI tools, and reporting
- Understanding or experience in creating systems for Financial Advisers
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams and third-party vendors.
- Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Computer Literacy, with MS Excel at least at an intermediate level
- JIRA and Confluence experience an advantage.
- Whether you have grown a career as a software developer/engineer and you are looking to shift into technical analysis and requirements elicitation, or currently a technical analyst and looking to grow in the FinTech space, this is the ideal opportunity.
Key responsibilities
Technical
- Facilitate development for technical requirements using relevant framework and tools.
- Analysis of functional and non-function system requirements, including as-is to-be analysis, impact analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes.
- Understand application, data and enterprise architecture.
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding.
- Technical analysis of business applications, including application APIs, servers, associated endpoints and databases.
- Creation and management of technical documentation, including integration requirements and data flows.
- Consult and co-ordinate extensively with key stakeholders across Business, IT teams and Vendors.
- Consult and support Test Analysts with requirements and testing strategies.
- Facilitate data mapping exercises through investigating service calls, using tools such as SOAPUI/Postman.
- Functional testing of the solution in line with the business requirements.
- Facilitating the deployment process and release management.
- Triaging of defects and fixes
- The ideal candidate needs to have proven experience in contributing technically to software development projects (as a technical lead or as a technical analyst),
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management