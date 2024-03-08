Technical Superintendent at Adcorp BLU – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Mar 8, 2024

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Valid Drivers License
  • ISO 9000, ISO 45000, Legal Compliance OSHAct
  • NTC 3 Minimum Preferably NTC5 Diesel Mechanic
  • Minimum 8 years experience in a similar role at management level
  • Must be able to manage workshop and maintenance staff
  • Must be able to budget and plan maintenance accordingly
  • Must be familiar with Preventative Maintenance & Record Keeping
  • Must have knowledge of Stock Control of all Spares
  • Must have experience with fault finding and corrective action implementation
  • Must be able to conduct Supplier Assessments and Motinoring/Quality Inspections
  • Must have knowledge of Procurement of Replacement of Equipment
  • Must have knowlede of Maintenance Staff Recruiting and Training

Desired Skills:

  • ISO 45000
  • Iso 9000
  • OSH Act
  • Diesel Mechanic Trade
  • Workshop Management
  • Budget & Planning
  • Preventative Maintenance
  • Stock Control
  • Fault Finding
  • Quality Inspections

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

