Technical Superintendent at Adcorp BLU

- Matric/Grade 12
- Valid Drivers License
- ISO 9000, ISO 45000, Legal Compliance OSHAct
- NTC 3 Minimum Preferably NTC5 Diesel Mechanic
- Minimum 8 years experience in a similar role at management level
- Must be able to manage workshop and maintenance staff
- Must be able to budget and plan maintenance accordingly
- Must be familiar with Preventative Maintenance & Record Keeping
- Must have knowledge of Stock Control of all Spares
- Must have experience with fault finding and corrective action implementation
- Must be able to conduct Supplier Assessments and Motinoring/Quality Inspections
- Must have knowledge of Procurement of Replacement of Equipment
- Must have knowlede of Maintenance Staff Recruiting and Training
Desired Skills:
- ISO 45000
- Iso 9000
- OSH Act
- Diesel Mechanic Trade
- Workshop Management
- Budget & Planning
- Preventative Maintenance
- Stock Control
- Fault Finding
- Quality Inspections
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate