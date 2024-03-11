All the winners from the Salesforce 2024 South African Partner Awards

Salesforce has announced the winners of its annual South Africa Partner Awards 2024 across nine categories.

Salesforce’s partner ecosystem in South Africa continues to grow strongly to support our customers and their increased demand for skills. In 2023, Partner Certifications grew by 55% while Partner Certified Individuals grew by 46%, with over 1 000 individuals now holding one or more Salesforce certifications working for partners based in South Africa.

“Partners are building deeper specialist skills around industries and products such as Financial Services Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud, Communications Cloud and Health Cloud. There is also high investment by partners primarily driven by Salesforce’s innovations related to AI and data. In particular, Data Cloud, the fastest growing cloud solution ever from Salesforce, and our Einstein 1 platform which unifies customer data, AI, CRM, development and security into a single platform,” comments Graeme Leslie, Salesforce regional vice-president: alliances and channels for EMEA growth markets.

The following partners were recognised:

* Implementation Partner (Programme pillar: Customer success): This award recognises partners who share Salesforce’s commitment to customer success through the development of product, industry, and service expertise, as demonstrated by Salesforce specialisations. Building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction.

Winner: Smarten UP

* Outstanding Knowledge Partner (Programme pillar: Innovation): This recognises partners who saw the most growth in their Salesforce practice over the course of the last fiscal year. We take into consideration growth in new credentials, credentialed individuals, as well as Partner learning camp completed modules

Winner: Cloud23

* Sales Excellence Partner (Programme pillar: Growth): This award celebrates partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being the Top influenced Annual Contract Value (ACV) contributor.

Winner: EXAH

* Community Impact Partner (Programme pillar: Impact): This award recognises partners who have dedicated their time, money, and resources to have a positive impact on the local community. This is measured through their enrollment in Salesforce’s Talent Alliance, Pledge 1% and sustainability programmes, and their demonstrated corporate responsibility.

Winner: Accenture

* Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (Enterprise BU): This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new Enterprise customers in South Africa.

Winner: Accenture

* Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (Commercial BU): This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new Commercial customers in South Africa

Winner: Weku

* Outstanding Partner (Enterprise Small Medium Business): This award celebrates partners who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new Small to Medium customers in South Africa

Winner: iCloudius

* ‘Frontrunner’ Partner Execution: Mulesoft: This award recognises the partner that has realised success based on a proper execution of a strategy based in Mulesoft.

Winner: Exah

* ‘Frontrunner’ Partner Execution: Tableau: This award recognises the partner that has driven success and innovation with analytics projects on Tableau.

Winner: Deloitte

“These awards are a means for us to highlight the value of our partners as a key part of who we are as an organisation. It is a recognition of how we achieve success now by working together and ensuring the customer is always at the centre of our focus,” says Jemma Byrne, senior vice-president: alliance and channels for EMEA, who joined the partners in Johannesburg.