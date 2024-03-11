Application Developer

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an Applications Developer
An awesome career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- Com/Bus Sci (IS); or BSc. (Comp); or B.Tech IT (Software Development);
- 3-5 years’ development experience (essential).
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
- Knowledge of software testing.
- Knowledge of writing test cases.
- Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory).
- Object Orientated programming skills and principles.
- C#.
- Web Development (ASP.NET or .NET Core, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML, JQuery).
- JavaScript.
- Web Services/API.
- Knowledge of Agile Methodology (Scrum/Kanban).
- Advantageous – Azure Cloud Computing, SSIS and SSRS.
Job Duties:
- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritize requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programs according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- jquery
- java
- sql
- agile
- ssis
- ssrs
- test cases