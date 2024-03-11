Application Developer

Mar 11, 2024

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an Applications Developer

Requirements:

  • Com/Bus Sci (IS); or BSc. (Comp); or B.Tech IT (Software Development);
  • 3-5 years’ development experience (essential).
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
  • Knowledge of software testing.
  • Knowledge of writing test cases.
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory).
  • Object Orientated programming skills and principles.
  • C#.
  • Web Development (ASP.NET or .NET Core, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML, JQuery).
  • JavaScript.
  • Web Services/API.
  • Knowledge of Agile Methodology (Scrum/Kanban).
  • Advantageous – Azure Cloud Computing, SSIS and SSRS.

Job Duties:

  • Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritize requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programs according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Desired Skills:

  • jquery
  • java
  • sql
  • agile
  • ssis
  • ssrs
  • test cases

