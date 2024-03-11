BI Developer

Our client, a financial service company based in Pretoria East, does not only offer a work, but an opportunity to thrive in a creative hub, fostering collaboration and camaraderie amongst employees.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, and implement reporting and analytical features according to internal standards and long-term BI strategy.

Create visual reports for management and address reporting queries.

Ensure data quality through script development and investigation of source data and systems.

Understand business processes and systems to devise reporting solutions.

Collaborate with the BI team to maintain a comprehensive BI solution aligned with business needs.

Adapt existing BI solutions to accommodate changes in source systems and new requirements.

Enhance the performance of reporting and analytical solutions for increasing data volumes.

Document technical and procedural aspects of solutions for peer understanding and support. Test reporting solutions to ensure they meet business, functional, and technical requirements.

Qualifications and Requirements

Matric

At least 5 years of relevant working experience.

Strong MS SQL query writing and optimising experience (SQL, SSIS, SSRS,

Power BI).

Database design and optimisation.

Cloud experience (Synapse/Data factory) is advantageous.

Relevant exposure to DevOps.

Very good Excel capability.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

