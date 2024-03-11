Business Analysts Needed
Experience
3 Years + experience in an intermediate a business analysis environment
Experience within the Financial Services industry- Advantageous
Experience with Contact Centre work- Advantageous.
Experience with Telephony, Automated Dialer’s, WhatsApp integration, and other communication technologies- Advantageous.
Role: In office // on site
Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Identify the appropriate stakeholders
- Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis
- Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items
- For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including
- database structures and process flows)
Qualifications
- 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
- Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Finance
- Telecommunication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Join a vibrant team where collaboration sparks innovation! If you’re a seasoned team player who excels in coordinating with developers, testers, and business stakeholders, this opportunity is for you. At the client, we celebrate proactive individuals who embrace responsibility and dive into the details. If this resonates with you, apply now for a role where assembling business requirements, creating impactful BRDs, and driving operational excellence are your core mission. Unleash your potential and make your mark – apply today!