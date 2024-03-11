Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

As our ideal candidate, we require:

In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge: Dive deep into the intricate world of finance and accounting processes.

Practical Experience in Test Case Design, Planning, & Execution: Turn theories into actions with your hands-on approach to testing.

Coordination Skills: Seamlessly liaise between business counterparts, IT teams, and fellow testers to ensure smooth sailing throughout the testing journey.

Problem-Solving Prowess: Tackle day-to-day challenges head-on, keeping the test process on track and efficient.

Influential Communication: Articulate your ideas effectively, influencing stakeholders with your compelling communication style.

Strong IT Know-How: Master SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience) and TOSCA (yes, it’s very important!).

Agile Methodology Experience: Adaptability is key – embrace agility and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Flexibility with International Travel: Pack your bags for planned and unplanned adventures – we’re global!

Strong Business Acumen & Financial Accounting Background: A BCOM in Accounting and/or Information Systems is a minimum requirement.

Certifications: Hold ISTQB and Tricentis Tosca certifications.

Experience: Have at least 2 years’ experience in business analysis and test management.

Desired Skills:

TOSCA

