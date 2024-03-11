Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Dynamic Team!
As our ideal candidate, we require:
- In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge: Dive deep into the intricate world of finance and accounting processes.
- Practical Experience in Test Case Design, Planning, & Execution: Turn theories into actions with your hands-on approach to testing.
- Coordination Skills: Seamlessly liaise between business counterparts, IT teams, and fellow testers to ensure smooth sailing throughout the testing journey.
- Problem-Solving Prowess: Tackle day-to-day challenges head-on, keeping the test process on track and efficient.
- Influential Communication: Articulate your ideas effectively, influencing stakeholders with your compelling communication style.
- Strong IT Know-How: Master SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience) and TOSCA (yes, it’s very important!).
- Agile Methodology Experience: Adaptability is key – embrace agility and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- Flexibility with International Travel: Pack your bags for planned and unplanned adventures – we’re global!
- Strong Business Acumen & Financial Accounting Background: A BCOM in Accounting and/or Information Systems is a minimum requirement.
- Certifications: Hold ISTQB and Tricentis Tosca certifications.
- Experience: Have at least 2 years’ experience in business analysis and test management.
Desired Skills:
- TOSCA