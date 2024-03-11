Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 11, 2024

Join Our Dynamic Team!

Are you ready to take your career to the next level?

We’re seeking a talented individual with a unique blend of skills to join our innovative team. If you’re passionate about process optimization, have a knack for numbers, and thrive in a collaborative environment, then this opportunity is for you!

As our ideal candidate, we require:

  • In-depth Process & Accounting Knowledge: Dive deep into the intricate world of finance and accounting processes.
  • Practical Experience in Test Case Design, Planning, & Execution: Turn theories into actions with your hands-on approach to testing.
  • Coordination Skills: Seamlessly liaise between business counterparts, IT teams, and fellow testers to ensure smooth sailing throughout the testing journey.
  • Problem-Solving Prowess: Tackle day-to-day challenges head-on, keeping the test process on track and efficient.
  • Influential Communication: Articulate your ideas effectively, influencing stakeholders with your compelling communication style.
  • Strong IT Know-How: Master SAP Finance (FICO front-end user experience) and TOSCA (yes, it’s very important!).
  • Agile Methodology Experience: Adaptability is key – embrace agility and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
  • Flexibility with International Travel: Pack your bags for planned and unplanned adventures – we’re global!
  • Strong Business Acumen & Financial Accounting Background: A BCOM in Accounting and/or Information Systems is a minimum requirement.
  • Certifications: Hold ISTQB and Tricentis Tosca certifications.
  • Experience: Have at least 2 years’ experience in business analysis and test management.

Ready to embark on this exciting journey with us?

Don’t hesitate – apply now and be part of something truly extraordinary!

Desired Skills:

  • TOSCA

