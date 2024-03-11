Business Analyst (JDE) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (JDE) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities
- Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business
- Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications
- Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery
- Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation
- Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing
- Investigate production incidents and change requests to identify solutions and work with development team to implement solutions
- Provide support and collaborate with project management, change management, training, design, development and testing competencies
- Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies
- Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes
- Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting
Experience
- JDE
- Degree related to commerce, analysis or information / technology systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate / diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA
- +5 Years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Strong analytical and problem-solving ability
- Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style
- Strong agile Scrum experience and the ability to leverage agile at scale including the use or adoption of related new or existing tools, methodologies and frameworks
- Strong leadership, negotiation and influencing skills
- Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level and paying attention to detail in context of the project scope and strategic alignment
- Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments
- Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience
- Ability to facilitate workshops, assess various opinions and recommend an acceptable solution / requirement / action, understand how to translate various business needs into clear requirements and capture key requirements from detailed discussions
- Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action, facilitate decision-making, define next steps and drive actions to completion
- Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external
- Ability to plan, organize and manage own workload and timelines aligned to project plans
Competencies
- Client focus
- Cultivates Innovation
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Change leadership
- Trend Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Research
- Project Oversight
- Reporting and Administration
- High emotional intelligence
- Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
- Learning orientation to gain business and system domain knowledge and stay aligned with latest trends in business analysis and information technology
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- JDE
- Business Analysis
- Scrum
- Agile