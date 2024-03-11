Business Analyst (JDE) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (JDE) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities

Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business

Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications

Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery

Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation

Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing

Investigate production incidents and change requests to identify solutions and work with development team to implement solutions

Provide support and collaborate with project management, change management, training, design, development and testing competencies

Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies

Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting

Experience

JDE

Degree related to commerce, analysis or information / technology systems e.g. B. Comm, B.Sc., B Tech

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate / diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA

+5 Years’ experience as Business Analyst

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style

Strong agile Scrum experience and the ability to leverage agile at scale including the use or adoption of related new or existing tools, methodologies and frameworks

Strong leadership, negotiation and influencing skills

Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level and paying attention to detail in context of the project scope and strategic alignment

Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments

Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience

Ability to facilitate workshops, assess various opinions and recommend an acceptable solution / requirement / action, understand how to translate various business needs into clear requirements and capture key requirements from detailed discussions

Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action, facilitate decision-making, define next steps and drive actions to completion

Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external

Ability to plan, organize and manage own workload and timelines aligned to project plans

Competencies

Client focus

Cultivates Innovation

Drives Results

Collaborates

Flexibility and adaptability

Change leadership

Trend Analysis

Business Analysis

Research

Project Oversight

Reporting and Administration

High emotional intelligence

Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively

Learning orientation to gain business and system domain knowledge and stay aligned with latest trends in business analysis and information technology

